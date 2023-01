CHICAGO — At the Chicago Candle Company, you can learn how to make candles out of empty bottles of booze.

Sarah and Fernando Velarde teach classes on how to make soy candles out of cool glass vessels.

The Chicago Candle Company is all about recycling and reusing.

Once the light has burned out, you can order new wax from the company, make a candle at home and enjoy it all over again.

