LOMBARD, Ill. — Granly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more.

The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu.

Gnarly Knots Pretzel Company is located at 100 West St. Charles Road in Lombard.

You can learn more on its website and social media.

Watch Weekend Break in the player above to learn more.