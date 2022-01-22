Valentine’s tips from local craft florists Flowers for Dreams

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, global supply chain issues are still making it tough to find flowers, especially roses.

Most of the flowers purchased in the U.S. are flown in from Colombia and many pilots are calling out because of covid.

There are also growing environmental concerns over the carbon emissions involved in growing and shipping, and plastic waste generated by the industry.

One local flower company is working to reduce the waste and support farms here in the Midwest, all while giving back to the community.

Flowers for Dreams joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about their mission and what to consider when ordering for Valentine’s Day.