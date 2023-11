Uptown Chamber of Commerce gearing up for their ninth annual Winter Walk on Wilson. Director of the commerce Sarah Wilson joined WGN Weekend Morning News to share more — as well as a special number from their SLAM Brass Ensemble from the People’s Music School.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.