UPS hiring over 3K seasonal employees in Chicago area

UPS announced that it expects to hire over 3,270 seasonal employees in the Chicago area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021. Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

Chelsea Allison, a Human Resources Director for the Central Plains District at UPS, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the new jobs.

Local UPS jobs available:

1,520 driver-helpers

1,060 package handlers

690 drivers

To apply at UPS visit upsjobs.com.