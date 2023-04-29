CHICAGO — ‘Hope’s In’ is an organization that was founded by twin sisters in high school, over 10 years ago to help families in Guatemalan cities and shape the next generation of humanitarian leaders.

Founders of ‘Hope’s In,’ Courtney McGovern and Ashley Quigley join WGN Morning News to share more about their annual fundraiser to raise money to build homes for Guatemalan families in need.

