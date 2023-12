Chef Blaque, from Food Network: Elf on the Shelf Showdown, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more about his time on the Food Network shows.

The chef from Steel City Bakery in Gary, Indiana joins to share more about their cookie decorating kits.

