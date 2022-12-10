CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has taken her tragedy and turned into advocacy for families in need.
Jalisa Ford, the CEO of 1 Jar Foundation, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about an upcoming toy drive.
