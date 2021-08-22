Tonya Francisco says goodbye to the Weekend Morning News Show

CHICAGO — On Sunday, the WGN Weekend Morning News team said goodbye to Tonya Francisco.

This fall, Tonya will be co-anchoring Daytime Chicago with Amy Rutledge, so Sunday was her last time anchoring the weekend show.

We took a look back at Tonya’s time reporting and anchoring on WGN.

Daytime Chicago will be a weekday lifestyle and entertainment show, which will cover various topics specific to Chicagoans, with features on health, décor, cooking, travel and more. The show will debut this September.

