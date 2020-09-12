Jennifer Ritchie, the author of “The Smart Parents Guide to Breastfeeding” joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk tips for stress-free breastfeeding.
Ritchie describes herself as the lactation consultant to the stars and baby care expert. After helping thousands of new parents, she realized a practical guide was needed to answer the most common questions regarding infant feeding.
Tips for stress-free breastfeeding
- Don’t get overwhelmed
- Fight the urge for perfection
- Fit in 8 feeds every 24 hours
- Get comfortable while nursing
- Reach out for help