Tips for stress-free breastfeeding

Jennifer Ritchie, the author of “The Smart Parents Guide to Breastfeeding” joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk tips for stress-free breastfeeding.

Ritchie describes herself as the lactation consultant to the stars and baby care expert. After helping thousands of new parents, she realized a practical guide was needed to answer the most common questions regarding infant feeding.

  • Don’t get overwhelmed
  • Fight the urge for perfection
  • Fit in 8 feeds every 24 hours
  • Get comfortable while nursing
  • Reach out for help

