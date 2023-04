CHICAGO — If you’re ready to ditch the winter clothes and welcome all things spring, you’re not alone.

Chellie Carlson, the founder and wardrobe stylist of Chellie Carlson Style, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about some tips for spring cleaning your wardrobe.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

Watch this story in the player above.