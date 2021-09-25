The most wanted toys for the 2021 holiday season

CHICAGO — The website TTPM: Toys, Tots, Pets and More, just released their list of the Most Wanted Toys this holiday season.
Laurie Leahey, senior editor at TTPM showed some of the toys that made the list.
CryBabies Storyland Doll
Website: Amazon, Target
Price: $13.79
Age: 3+
Bluey’s Ultimate Caravan Adventures
Website: Walmart, Amazon
Price: $49.99
Age: 3+
Peppa Pig Motorhome
Website: Amazon
Price: $52.99
Age: 3+
Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven
Website: Entertainment earth- Pre Order
Price: 20.99
Age: 3+
BattleBots Arena
Website: Target
Price: $119.99
Age: 8+
Funkoverse Marvel Strategy Game
Website: Amazon
Price: $39.99
Age: 10+
My Squishy Dumplings
Website: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Price: 14.99
Age: 5+
Gabbys Dollhouse
Website: Target, Amazon
Price: $55.99
Age: 3+
WeWearCute Hand Spa
Website: Walmart
Price: $19.97
Age: 8+