The most wanted toys for the 2021 holiday season

CHICAGO — The website TTPM: Toys, Tots, Pets and More, just released their list of the Most Wanted Toys this holiday season.

Laurie Leahey, senior editor at TTPM showed some of the toys that made the list.

CryBabies Storyland Doll

Website: Amazon, Target

Price: $13.79

Age: 3+

Bluey’s Ultimate Caravan Adventures

Website: Walmart, Amazon

Price: $49.99

Age: 3+

Peppa Pig Motorhome

Website: Amazon

Price: $52.99

Age: 3+

Play-Doh Rising Cake Oven

Website: Entertainment earth- Pre Order

Price: 20.99

Age: 3+

BattleBots Arena

Website: Target

Price: $119.99

Age: 8+

Funkoverse Marvel Strategy Game

Website: Amazon

Price: $39.99

Age: 10+

My Squishy Dumplings

Website: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Price: 14.99

Age: 5+

Gabbys Dollhouse

Website: Target, Amazon

Price: $55.99

Age: 3+

WeWearCute Hand Spa

Website: Walmart

Price: $19.97

Age: 8+