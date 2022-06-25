WADSWORTH, Ill. — The Tempel Lipizzans just started the season of dance.

The art has been practiced for hundreds of years. The horses were mainly used for the military. Now they are artists.

The horses go through daily training and, a fun fact, all the male stallions are named after their mothers.

There are two unique performances all summer long, the Summer Spotlight and “How a Lipizzan Stallion learns to Dance.”

More information at www.tempelfarms.com

There’s even a VIP section where you can watch the performances up close and have some wine and a charcuterie tray.