Sunday Brunch: Yo Quiero Pambazo Burger

Chef David Wang of Asadito in the West Loop joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for the “Yo Quiero Pambazo Burger.”

Wang’s burger won the 2021 Hamburger Hop, a signature event of Chicago Gourmet, one of the nation’s premier food festivals.

Asadito is located at 30 North Clinton Street in the West Loop.

INGREDIENTS

Potato bun

2 Chorizo fundido

4.5 oz. ground prime beef (80/20)

2 onions, thinly shaved

1 tbsp. Guajillo oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Slice of sharp cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. cooking oil

Escabeche aioli

Potato straws

DIRECTIONS:

Form a meatball with beef, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Paint the potato bun with guajillo oil and set aside.

Begin by getting a cast iron pan sizzling hot. Add 2 tbsp. of oil and immediately add the burger ball and smash it slightly.

Add onions atop the meat and smash them further into your burger.

Turn the flame down to medium to create a nice crust. Flip the burger onto the onion side and turn down the flame slightly to low/medium. Top with slice of sharp cheddar.

Once onions are cooked to your liking, pull patty aside and place on a plate to rest. While patty is resting, toast off both sides of the bun on the skillet, 30 seconds to one minute each side.

After toasting the bun, build burger. Start with bottom bun, add escabeche aioli, followed by the burger patty. Top with chorizo fundido and potato straws and finish with the bun top.

Escabeche Aioli INGREDIENTS

9 Morita chiles

1 bunch cilantro

3 tbsp. mustard

3 serrano peppers

5 cloves garlic

2 large egg yolks

1 large egg

1.5 cup canola oil

1.5 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice from 3 lemons

1 cup pickled cauliflower or carrots.

DIRECTIONS:

Remove stem and seeds from Morita chiles and soak in hot water. Set aside.

In food processor, add garlic, lemon juice and pulse until the garlic is chopped fine. Add eggs and with machine still running, slowly drizzle in canola and olive oils, scraping down the sides if necessary. Turn food processor off when complete.

Chop cilantro, serrano and add to food processor with aioli. Pulse processor a few times until cilantro and serrano are finely chopped and incorporated.

When chiles are done soaking, blend them and add to mayo mixture. Chop up pickled cauliflower and carrots and mix into aioli.

Top your burger to finish!