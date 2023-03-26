Check out this morning’s Sunday Brunch with Scratchboard Kitchen with their creative and organic brunch food recipes.

Scratchboard Kitchen is a breakfast & lunch restaurant in downtown Arlington Heights delivering scratch-made food and drinks using the highest-quality locally sourced ingredients.

Executive Chef Grace Goudie taps into the bounty of the surrounding farmland to showcase local ingredients in seasonally-inspired dishes paired with a selection of beverages including local craft beer, carefully curated wines, and specialty cocktails.

You’ll also find a daily selection of house-made pastries, locally roasted coffee, specialty espresso drinks, kombucha, and cold brew. Not to mention, little ones love Chef Grace’s unique (and sneakily healthy!) spin on the standard kids menu.

Scratchboard Kitchen | Brunch in Arlington Heights, IL (scratchboardkitchenah.com)

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.