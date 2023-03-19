CHICAGO — Executive Chef Zachary Engel joins us for Sunday Brunch to cook an authentic Turkish food and share more about the “Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief.”

Chef Engel is one of the 45 chefs participating in “Chicago Chefs Cook for Earthquake Relief,” an event happening Monday night to raise funds for the relief efforts int he aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

He shared one of the recipes he will be offering at the Event.

The event will take place Monday from 5-9 p.m. at Avli on the Park at 180 North Field Boulevard. In addition to the chef-curated tasting stations, the evening will offer an upgraded VIP meet and greet chef experience.

General admission and VIP tickets are available and can be purchased by visiting Chicago Chef Cook for Earthquake Relief (givebutter.com).

All funds raised will directly support the World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts.