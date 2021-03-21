Sunday Brunch: Wine Pairings

Madeline Triffon, Master Sommelier at Plum Market joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share a quick version of wine pairings with common brunch foods.

Plum Market in Chicago is located at 1233 North Wells Street in Old Town, and is a full-service grocery and specialty retailer.

Sushi: Sparkling Wines

Jansz Premium Rose (sparkling): Tasmania’s cool latitude and maritime climate is ideal for producing elegant sparkling wines with powerful fruit flavors and high natural acidity. This sparkler is predominantly Pinot Noir selected from vineyard blocks which show the best aromatic expression of this variety. Delicious flavors of strawberries and cream, rose petals, Turkish delight and fresh brioche are on full display.

Mediterranean Food: White wine

Zenato Lugana di San Benedetto (white): Made from 100% Trebbiano di Lugana harvested on the southern shores of Lake Garda in northeastern Italy. The Zenato family was one of the first wineries in the area to begin producing quality wines from this unsung local grape. A medium-bodied wine with crisp acidity, with subtle notes of peaches, citrus, bananas and herbs.

Thai: Dry white wine

Yalumba Y Series Viognier (white): The Yalumba winery pioneered the growing and making of Viognier in Australia – they’ve been working with this rare and aromatic grape for nearly 40 years. A full-bodied dry white with a gorgeously perfumed floral scent (orange blossom, honeysuckle and white flowers) and flavors of ripe peach and apricot fruit, with a silky palate-feel.

Pizza, Red Sauce Pasta: Red wine

Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico (red): This winery is located in a woodsy area in Chianti Classico, a famous wine region within Tuscany. The name ‘Castello di Bossi’ refers to the 4-walled fortress that is located at the center of the estate, which has a history dating back to the 9th century. Made from 100% Sangiovese. Offers aromas of ripe cherries and red plums, with subtle notes of toasted vanilla beans and purple flowers. Has bright acidity and a pleasantly savory finish.

Burgers: Syrah/Shiraz

St Cosme Cotes du Rhone (red): This Syrah comes from the southern Rhône in France, and shows the grape’s typical spicy notes of sandalwood, violets, and black pepper. This esteemed winery’s restrained style combines the region’s typical ripeness with freshness.

Steak, Ribs: Cabernet Sauvignon

Catena Agrelo Cabernet Sauvignon (red): This Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a single vineyard in Mendoza, Argentina’s most important winemaking region. It’s made by the Catena family, who are highly regarded as pioneers of fine wine in Argentina. Shows intense aromas of ripe red fruit interwoven with spice notes, like black pepper, thyme, and curry, with layers of cedar. The mouthfeel is rich with layers of cassis flavors and notes of black pepper, clove, leather and tobacco.