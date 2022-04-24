Danielle Tubbs, founder of Tubby’s Taste Vegan Cookies joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share some tips on vegan baking as well as a recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies.

Tubbs points out the primary differences in vegan baking as the following:

Flax eggs instead of bird eggs

Coconut oil instead of butter

Vegan chocolate chips instead of dairy chocolate chips

Vegan chewy chocolate chip cookies

Total Time:

1 hr 5 min

Prep Time:

20 minutes

Cook Time:

15 minutes

Ingredients:

(makes 12 cookies)

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup coconut oil, melted

1 flax egg (1 Tablespoon of ground flaxseed combined with 3 Tablespoons of warm water)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

4 oz Vegan chocolate chips

Preparation:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugars, salt, and coconut oil until a paste forms with no lumps.

2. Whisk in the flax egg and vanilla.

3. Sift in the flour and baking soda, then fold the mixture with a spatula.

4. Fold in the vegan chocolate chips, then chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

6. Scoop the dough with an ice-cream scoop onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

7. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges have started to barely brown.

8. Cool completely before serving.