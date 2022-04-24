Danielle Tubbs, founder of Tubby’s Taste Vegan Cookies joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share some tips on vegan baking as well as a recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies.
Tubbs points out the primary differences in vegan baking as the following:
- Flax eggs instead of bird eggs
- Coconut oil instead of butter
- Vegan chocolate chips instead of dairy chocolate chips
Vegan chewy chocolate chip cookies
Total Time:
1 hr 5 min
Prep Time:
20 minutes
Cook Time:
15 minutes
Ingredients:
(makes 12 cookies)
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 flax egg (1 Tablespoon of ground flaxseed combined with 3 Tablespoons of warm water)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 4 oz Vegan chocolate chips
Preparation:
1. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugars, salt, and coconut oil until a paste forms with no lumps.
2. Whisk in the flax egg and vanilla.
3. Sift in the flour and baking soda, then fold the mixture with a spatula.
4. Fold in the vegan chocolate chips, then chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.
5. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
6. Scoop the dough with an ice-cream scoop onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
7. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges have started to barely brown.
8. Cool completely before serving.