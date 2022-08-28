Check out Chef Nate Hamilton from ‘Kit Kat Lounge’ make Upside Down Banana Bread with us for Sunday Brunch.

Upside Down Banana Bread Recipe



For the Bread:

3 very ripe bananas

2 ripe bananas, sliced into 1/4” coins

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup mix-ins – walnuts, chocolate chips, raisins, etc



For the “Upside Down:”

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup plus two tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon





Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a loaf pan with greased parchment paper.



For the bread: using the paddle attachment on a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar until soft and combined. Mash in the bananas. Add the eggs and beat just until mixed in.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add this to the banana mixture slowly. Add the vanilla extract and mix-ins. Scrape down the bowl.

Layer sliced bananas at the bottom of the loaf pan. Top with the batter. Bake at 350 for 45 – 50 minutes, until an inserted toothpick pulls away clean. Allow to cool to slightly above room temperature before inverting. Cool completely before slicing.







Heavenly Martini

1.5 oz. cucumber vodka

3/4 oz. simple syrup

1/4 oz. triple sec

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1 tsp. fresh diced jalapenos

1 tsp. fresh diced cucumber

Combine all with ice in a martini shaker and shake. Strain into martini glass.

For more information:

www.kitkatchicago.com

https://www.instagram.com/kitkatlounge/

https://www.facebook.com/KitKatLoungeAndSupperClub

Nate Hamilton – hello@flightculinary.com; 503.864.5444

