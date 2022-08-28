Check out Chef Nate Hamilton from ‘Kit Kat Lounge’ make Upside Down Banana Bread with us for Sunday Brunch.
Upside Down Banana Bread Recipe
For the Bread:
3 very ripe bananas
2 ripe bananas, sliced into 1/4” coins
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup mix-ins – walnuts, chocolate chips, raisins, etc
For the “Upside Down:”
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup plus two tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a loaf pan with greased parchment paper.
For the bread: using the paddle attachment on a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar until soft and combined. Mash in the bananas. Add the eggs and beat just until mixed in.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add this to the banana mixture slowly. Add the vanilla extract and mix-ins. Scrape down the bowl.
Layer sliced bananas at the bottom of the loaf pan. Top with the batter. Bake at 350 for 45 – 50 minutes, until an inserted toothpick pulls away clean. Allow to cool to slightly above room temperature before inverting. Cool completely before slicing.
Heavenly Martini
1.5 oz. cucumber vodka
3/4 oz. simple syrup
1/4 oz. triple sec
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. fresh diced jalapenos
1 tsp. fresh diced cucumber
Combine all with ice in a martini shaker and shake. Strain into martini glass.
For more information:
www.kitkatchicago.com
https://www.instagram.com/kitkatlounge/
https://www.facebook.com/KitKatLoungeAndSupperClub
Nate Hamilton – hello@flightculinary.com; 503.864.5444