Check out this Sunday Brunch where we invited Chef Ryan Marks from the Whale in Logan Square to make their loved trout schnitzel.

RECIPE STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTION HERE OR DEMONSTRATION DETAILS:

Place the seasoned trout into the flour and shake off excess. Dredge floured trout filet into the egg wash, shake off excess egg wash and then place into the breadcrumbs. Ladle the clarified butter into a cast iron skillet over medium heat and place the breaded trout filet into the hot butter and cook until golden brown and crispy on both sides. In a hot, non-stick sauté pan, heat oil over high heat then add eggs and seasoning. Cook, stirring often with a rubber spatula, until eggs are starting to set. Add chives and continue stirring until eggs have just set. Do not overcook. Remove the crispy trout from the pan and place on paper towels remove excess butter. Place the crispy trout filet on plate; dollop the lemon chili butter on top of the trout filet. Place the scrambled eggs next to and on top of the crispy trout on the right front-side of the plate. Place the lemon wedges next to the scrambled eggs and garnish with chives coast-to-coast

The Whale

2427 N Milwaukee Avenue

(773) 825-2900

Website – Outdoor Bars Logan Square | Outdoor Dining Logan Square | Cocktails (thewhalechicago.com)

Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok – @thewhalechicago

