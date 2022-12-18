CHICAGO — Max and Benny’s joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make a traditional meal for Hanukkah.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 lbs. peeled ground potatoes ( squeeze out excess liquid)
- 1/2 large yellow onions, ground
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 6 eggs
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth.
- Scoop out a 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan.
- Cook 2-3 minutes each side.
- Remove and set aside.
- After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown.
- Served with applesauce and sour cream.
Yields 30-36 Potato Pancakes