CHICAGO — Max and Benny’s joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make a traditional meal for Hanukkah.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 lbs. peeled ground potatoes ( squeeze out excess liquid)
  • 1/2 large yellow onions, ground
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 eggs

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until consistency is smooth.
  2. Scoop out a 3 oz portion in a sprayed frying pan.
  3. Cook 2-3 minutes each side.
  4. Remove and set aside.
  5. After all pancakes are done, put them in another pan with canola oil to fry them golden brown.
  6. Served with applesauce and sour cream.

Yields 30-36 Potato Pancakes