CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s Sunday Brunch with Chef Nasr Khonaisser from Libanais Restaurant in Lincolnwood, a classic Lebanese Restautant

The Chef started the chain when he migrated to Chicago from Lebanon in 1997 with restaurants spreading across the Chicagoland area.

Khonaisser recalls his restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, started by his father “NASR,” located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. He shared that he grew up in the restaurant business and took the business over at only 17-year-old when his father developed health issues.

He expanded the chain across Lebanon and a fifth one in Dubai.

RECIPE STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTION HERE OR DEMONSTRATION DETAILS:

Fatteh Beirutieh

Soak Chick peas in a water over night.

Boil Chick Peas (1 hour)

Cut pita bread and toast it till crispy.

Mix Yogurt with smashed garlic, tahini and lemon juice.

Plating:

1 layer – Toasted Pita

2 layer – Chick Peas

3 layer – Yogurt mix

Top it with Butter Fried Pine Nuts

Garnish with Sumac, Paprika & Fresh Parsley

Website: www.libanaischicago.com

Facebook: Libanais Sweets and Restaurant

Instagram: @Libanaisrestaurantandsweets

TikTok: @Libanaisrestaurantandsweets