Sunday Brunch: Tips for grilling steaks

Chef Brian Key of Steak 48 in River North joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share some tips for grilling steaks for the holiday.

Key is a native of the Chicago area and has been working in restaurants across the region since 1990. He was named Operations Director of Whitney Foods in June 2016.

INGREDIENTS:

2 Prime Steaks (USDA Prime cut has high marbling content)

2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. garlic and 2 tsp. herbs

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Prep the garlic and herb marinade by mixing ingredients in a bowl and store in refrigerator overnight.

Around 30 minutes before grilling, remove steaks from the refrigerator so they can reach room temperature and cook more evenly.

Heat grill to high, brushing steaks on both sides with garlic and herb marinade.

Season generously with salt and pepper.

Place steaks on grill and cook 4 to 5 minutes.

Flip steaks and grill 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare, 5 to 7 minutes for medium or 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well.

Transfer the steaks off grill and let rest 5-7 minutes so juices can settle.

TIPS FOR STEAK GRILLING:



The best place to cook a steak at home is outside on the grill, due to the open flame giving the meat a nice sear without worry of smoking up the house. When the steak is cooked over high heat, the meat sears quickly and the natural juices and fat are sealed in as it cooks. Outdoor grills allow for an extremely hot cooking surface that stoves or ovens cannot provide.

The more marbling on the steak, the better. This fat melts during the cooking process, keeps the meat nice and juicy while adding flavor.

For preparation, Chef Brian recommends keeping it simple with a bit of pepper, salt and olive oil. Garlic and fresh herbs add flavor and are simple to incorporate.

Chef Brian recommends bringing the steak to room temperature before cooking.

Allow steak to rest for 5-7 minutes before slicing.