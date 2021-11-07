Sunday Brunch: The Joy of Pizza

Chef Dan Richer of Razza in Jersey City, New Jersey joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Margherita Pizza.

Richer is the author of a recent book titled “The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know.”

INGREDIENTS (Makes one pizza)

Dough for 1 round 12-inch pizza

1/4 cup tomato sauce

75 to 80 grams fresh mozzarella, torn or cut into 1-inch pieces

Coarse sea salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh basil leaves

DIRECTIONS:

Stretch the dough and transfer to a floured peel.

Spoon the tomato sauce over the pizza dough to the edge of the raised border, then distribute the mozzarella evenly. Season with salt and drizzle with olive oil.

Bake 6-8 minutes at 450 degrees.

Garnish with basil leaves and drizzle with more olive oil, serve immediately.