CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine.

Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays.

You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below.

Saganki Opa

Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour and lightly fried

Salty taste and rich aroma, traditionally from sheeps milk, or a mixture of sheeps and goats milk

Served on a steaming hot plate, topped with Greek brandy, and flambeed at tableside

Finished off with freshly squeezed lemon for a sizzling Greek experience

Whole Seabass from Greece

Charbroiled whole, seasoned Greek style with lemon oregano and olive oil

Deboned at tableside and topped with homemade lemon olive oil sauce

25 min cooking time

Lollipop lamb chops

Cut from the rack of the baby lamb, charbroiled and seasoned greek style with lemon, oregano, and olive oil

Cooked to the temperature of your liking