CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine.
Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays.
You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below.
Saganki Opa
Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour and lightly fried
Salty taste and rich aroma, traditionally from sheeps milk, or a mixture of sheeps and goats milk
Served on a steaming hot plate, topped with Greek brandy, and flambeed at tableside
Finished off with freshly squeezed lemon for a sizzling Greek experience
Whole Seabass from Greece
Charbroiled whole, seasoned Greek style with lemon oregano and olive oil
Deboned at tableside and topped with homemade lemon olive oil sauce
25 min cooking time
Lollipop lamb chops
Cut from the rack of the baby lamb, charbroiled and seasoned greek style with lemon, oregano, and olive oil
Cooked to the temperature of your liking