Louie Yu, the executive chef for Chalet Chicago at 228 West Chicago Avenue joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for a ‘Sunday Scaries Scramble.’
RECIPE: Sunday Scaries Scramble
Whole Eggs – 3 each
Whole Milk – 1 oz
Olive Oil – 3 Tbsp
Mushrooms Sliced – 2 oz
Yellow Onions Diced – 2 oz
Roma Tomatoes Diced – 2 oz
Avocado Diced – 2 oz
Aged White Cheddar (Shredded) – 2 oz
Panta Creme (Blue Cheese) – 2 oz
Chives (Chopped) – 1 Tbsp
INSTRUCTIONS
- Crack eggs into mixing bowl, whisk with whole milk and set aside
- Heat up olive oil in a 8 inch non-stick saute pan in a Medium to high heat
- Saute Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes until soft
- Add and mix in eggs and diced avocado into pan
- Using a rubber spatula, mix all ingredients together while eggs are cooking
- Once the eggs are halfway done with cooking, add in Cheddar Cheese and mix in
- Turn off the heat when the eggs are soft scrambled
- Transfer eggs onto plate
- Garnish with Panta Creme and Chives
- Serve hot with a side of your favorite toast