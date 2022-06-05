Louie Yu, the executive chef for Chalet Chicago at 228 West Chicago Avenue joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for a ‘Sunday Scaries Scramble.’

RECIPE: Sunday Scaries Scramble



Whole Eggs – 3 each

Whole Milk – 1 oz

Olive Oil – 3 Tbsp

Mushrooms Sliced – 2 oz

Yellow Onions Diced – 2 oz

Roma Tomatoes Diced – 2 oz

Avocado Diced – 2 oz

Aged White Cheddar (Shredded) – 2 oz

Panta Creme (Blue Cheese) – 2 oz

Chives (Chopped) – 1 Tbsp

INSTRUCTIONS

Crack eggs into mixing bowl, whisk with whole milk and set aside Heat up olive oil in a 8 inch non-stick saute pan in a Medium to high heat Saute Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes until soft Add and mix in eggs and diced avocado into pan Using a rubber spatula, mix all ingredients together while eggs are cooking Once the eggs are halfway done with cooking, add in Cheddar Cheese and mix in Turn off the heat when the eggs are soft scrambled Transfer eggs onto plate Garnish with Panta Creme and Chives Serve hot with a side of your favorite toast