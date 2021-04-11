Sunday Brunch: Straight Fire Mac and Cheese

20-year-old author and chef Haile Thomas joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for ‘Straight Fire Mac and Cheese’, a plant-based take on the comfort food classic.

Thomas is a wellness and compassion activist who recently authored ‘Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power & Feed Your Potential.’

Straight Fire Mac and Cheese (2 to 4 servings)

INGREDIENTS:

Mac Sauce:

1 medium carrot, peeled

1/2 cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for at least 10 minutes

1/2 cup canned or home-cooked cannellini beans, drained

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 tbsp. vegan butter

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion power

1/4 tsp. to 1/2 tsp. chipotle powder

Kosher salt

Noodles and Cheese:

16 oz. gluten-free elbow macaroni

1 cup shredded vegan cheese of your choice

DIRECTIONS:

To make the mac sauce, place the carrot in a steamer basket (or a sieve or colander).

Fill a wide saucepan that can fit the steamer with about 1 inch water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.

Cook the carrot in the steamer over the simmering water for 5 to 10 minutes, until carrot is tender.

Transfer carrot to a blender or food processor. Add cashews, beans, nutritional yeast, broth, vegan butter, garlic powder, onion powder, chipotle powder and salt to taste. Blend until smooth.

To make noodles and cheese, cook macaroni to to al dente in large pot of boiling salted water.

Drain and transfer to a bowl.

Pour mac sauce and shredded vegan cheese over hot, freshly cooked pasta and stir, ensuring all pasta is covered with sauce. The hot pasta will heat the sauce.