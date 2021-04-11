Sunday Brunch: Straight Fire Mac and Cheese

20-year-old author and chef Haile Thomas joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for ‘Straight Fire Mac and Cheese’, a plant-based take on the comfort food classic.
Thomas is a wellness and compassion activist who recently authored ‘Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes to Activate Your Power & Feed Your Potential.’
Straight Fire Mac and Cheese (2 to 4 servings)
INGREDIENTS:
Mac Sauce:
- 1 medium carrot, peeled
- 1/2 cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for at least 10 minutes
- 1/2 cup canned or home-cooked cannellini beans, drained
- 1/2 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tbsp. vegan butter
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion power
- 1/4 tsp. to 1/2 tsp. chipotle powder
- Kosher salt
Noodles and Cheese:
- 16 oz. gluten-free elbow macaroni
- 1 cup shredded vegan cheese of your choice
DIRECTIONS:
- To make the mac sauce, place the carrot in a steamer basket (or a sieve or colander).
- Fill a wide saucepan that can fit the steamer with about 1 inch water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.
- Cook the carrot in the steamer over the simmering water for 5 to 10 minutes, until carrot is tender.
- Transfer carrot to a blender or food processor. Add cashews, beans, nutritional yeast, broth, vegan butter, garlic powder, onion powder, chipotle powder and salt to taste. Blend until smooth.
- To make noodles and cheese, cook macaroni to to al dente in large pot of boiling salted water.
- Drain and transfer to a bowl.
- Pour mac sauce and shredded vegan cheese over hot, freshly cooked pasta and stir, ensuring all pasta is covered with sauce. The hot pasta will heat the sauce.