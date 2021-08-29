Sunday Brunch: Steak Tacos

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Sergio Sanchez, executive chef at Diver at the Park in Lakeview joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Steak Tacos.

Diver at the Park is a beachy bar and lounge that aims to bring the mellow vibes of Tulu, Mexico to Wrigleyville. The restaurant features a menu of tacos and margaritas with a large dog-friendly patio and tropical decor, just steps from Wrigley Field.

STEAK TACOS

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tbsp. canola oil, divided
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 lbs. steak, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 12 tortillas, warmed
  • 3/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, combine lime juice, 1 tbsp. canola oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Marinate meat for 1-4 hours.
  • Heat remaining 1 tbsp. canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
  • Add steak and marinade and cook, stirring often until steak has browned and marinade has reduced, about 5-6 minutes or until desired doneness. This can also be done on the grill.
  • Heat tortillas in a skillet or on the grill.
  • Serve steak in tortillas, topped with onion, cilantro and lime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News