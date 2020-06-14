Sunday Brunch: Spanikopita

WGN’s Sean Lewis starred in Sunday Brunch and cooked Spanikopita, a spinach pie.
Filling
20 ounces of spinach, rinsed
¼ cup water
12 ounces crumbled feta cheese
¾ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
2 large eggs, beaten
Small handful, minced fresh mint leaves
2 tablespoons minced fresh dill leaves
1 tablespoon of minced garlic
1 teaspoon grated zest plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Phyllo Layers
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
½ pound (14 by 9-inch) phyllo, thawed
1 ½ ounces finally grated Pecorino Romano cheese
FOR THE FILLING:
Add spinach and water to microwave-safe
bowl and cover with a large plate. Microwave until spinach is
wilted, which is about 5 minutes.
Carefully take bowl out of microwave, using potholders and set
aside, covered for a minute.
Then put spinach in a colander, set inside the sink and press
spinach with a rubber spatula to remove as much water as
possible.
On a cutting board, roughly chop spinach. Place spinach in a
clean kitchen towel, wrap up and squeeze even more liquid out of
spinach.
Place drained spinach in large bowl. Add remaining filling
ingredients and mix thoroughly.
FOR THE PHYLLO LAYERS: Preheat oven to 425°
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using pastry brush, lightly brush 14 by 9-inch pan in center of
parchment with melted butter to cover area same size as phyllo.
Lay 1 phyllo sheet on buttered parchment, and brush thoroughly
with melted butter.
Layer 10 total sheets of phyllo alternating phyllo sheet and brushed melted butter.
Spread spinach mixture evenly over phyllo, leaving a small border
on all sides.
One the mixture is down, layer 6 more sheets of phyllo,
alternating layers with brushed melted butter and adding a light
layer grated pecorino cheese on top of butter each layer. Cover
spinach with 6 more phyllo sheets, brushing each with butter.
On the final layer, just brush with butter.
Bake at 425° about 20 minutes, until phyllo is light brown and
flakey.
Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving.