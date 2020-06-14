Sunday Brunch: Spanikopita

WGN’s Sean Lewis starred in Sunday Brunch and cooked Spanikopita, a spinach pie.

Filling

20 ounces of spinach, rinsed

¼ cup water

12 ounces crumbled feta cheese

¾ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 large eggs, beaten

Small handful, minced fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill leaves

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon grated zest plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Phyllo Layers

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

½ pound (14 by 9-inch) phyllo, thawed

1 ½ ounces finally grated Pecorino Romano cheese

FOR THE FILLING:

Add spinach and water to microwave-safe

bowl and cover with a large plate. Microwave until spinach is

wilted, which is about 5 minutes.

Carefully take bowl out of microwave, using potholders and set

aside, covered for a minute.

Then put spinach in a colander, set inside the sink and press

spinach with a rubber spatula to remove as much water as

possible.

On a cutting board, roughly chop spinach. Place spinach in a

clean kitchen towel, wrap up and squeeze even more liquid out of

spinach.

Place drained spinach in large bowl. Add remaining filling

ingredients and mix thoroughly.

FOR THE PHYLLO LAYERS: Preheat oven to 425°

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using pastry brush, lightly brush 14 by 9-inch pan in center of

parchment with melted butter to cover area same size as phyllo.

Lay 1 phyllo sheet on buttered parchment, and brush thoroughly

with melted butter.

Layer 10 total sheets of phyllo alternating phyllo sheet and brushed melted butter.

Spread spinach mixture evenly over phyllo, leaving a small border

on all sides.

One the mixture is down, layer 6 more sheets of phyllo,

alternating layers with brushed melted butter and adding a light

layer grated pecorino cheese on top of butter each layer. Cover

spinach with 6 more phyllo sheets, brushing each with butter.

On the final layer, just brush with butter.

Bake at 425° about 20 minutes, until phyllo is light brown and

flakey.

Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving.