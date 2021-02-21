Sunday Brunch: Simple Chili

Bill O’Donnell, the CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits in Argyle, Wisconsin joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share a recipe for simple chili!

O’Donnell is a former longtime Chicago Mercantile Exchange commodities trader and father of four and currently resides in the northern suburbs.

Simple Chili:

Ingredients –

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • One diced medium onion
  • 1 four-oz. can of chopped chilis
  • 15 oz. can of tomato sauce
  • Two 15 oz. cans of pinto beans
  • 28-oz. can of diced tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1/3 cup chocolate chips

Instructions:

  • Brown the meat, then add diced onions and sauté.
  • Add remaining ingredients, including liquid in cans.
  • Bring to a boil, simmer for two hours.
  • Serve with shredded sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, or any other chili garnish.

For more information on Blue Ash, visit their website here.

