Sunday Brunch: Simple Chili

Bill O’Donnell, the CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits in Argyle, Wisconsin joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share a recipe for simple chili!
O’Donnell is a former longtime Chicago Mercantile Exchange commodities trader and father of four and currently resides in the northern suburbs.
Simple Chili:
Ingredients –
- 1 lb. ground beef
- One diced medium onion
- 1 four-oz. can of chopped chilis
- 15 oz. can of tomato sauce
- Two 15 oz. cans of pinto beans
- 28-oz. can of diced tomatoes
- 2 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/3 cup chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Brown the meat, then add diced onions and sauté.
- Add remaining ingredients, including liquid in cans.
- Bring to a boil, simmer for two hours.
- Serve with shredded sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, or any other chili garnish.
For more information on Blue Ash, visit their website here.