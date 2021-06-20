Sunday Brunch: Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad

Chef Sean Myers joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad, as well as to promote the Real Men Cook 2021 event.

Myers is a chef at the Quarry Event Center and also has his own catering company, ‘Blaxican.’

Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. shrimp

4 ripe avocados

1 grapefruit

2 blood oranges

2 garlic cloves

1 cup white wine

Extra virgin olive oil

Mashed greens

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat pan on medium heat, sauté one pound of peeled and deveined shrimp.

Cook two minutes and add garlic.

Add salt and pepper.

Deglaze shrimp with white wine.

Cut the heat and let shrimp cool.

Segment all citrus and add avocado.

Wash and dry mashed greens.

Put shrimp on plate first to assemble.

Add citrus and then avocado.

Add all ingredients in layers, finishing salad with mashed greens, citrus juice, EVOO, salt and pepper.