Sunday Brunch: Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad

Chef Sean Myers joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad, as well as to promote the Real Men Cook 2021 event.
Myers is a chef at the Quarry Event Center and also has his own catering company, ‘Blaxican.’
Shrimp/Avocado and Citrus Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. shrimp
- 4 ripe avocados
- 1 grapefruit
- 2 blood oranges
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 cup white wine
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Mashed greens
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat pan on medium heat, sauté one pound of peeled and deveined shrimp.
- Cook two minutes and add garlic.
- Add salt and pepper.
- Deglaze shrimp with white wine.
- Cut the heat and let shrimp cool.
- Segment all citrus and add avocado.
- Wash and dry mashed greens.
- Put shrimp on plate first to assemble.
- Add citrus and then avocado.
- Add all ingredients in layers, finishing salad with mashed greens, citrus juice, EVOO, salt and pepper.