Chef Art Smith of Blue Door Kitchen and Garden in the Gold Coast neighborhood joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for shrimp and grits.

Blue Door Kitchen and Garden is located at 52 West Elm Street.

RECIPE: “Art Smith’s Shrimp and Grits”

Stone ground white corn grits, andouille, okra, tomato stew

Grits: vegetable stock, heavy cream, butter

Tomato stew: plum tomatoes, diced Spanish onions, diced red bell pepper

Shrimp: shrimp sautéed with chopped garlic, shallots & okra with Andouille sausage

Brussel & Kale salad

Chopped fresh Kale, shaved Brussel sprouts

Maple Tahini Vinaigrette: maple syrup, tahini, canola oil, garlic, orange juice

Garnished with bacon bits & toasted almonds