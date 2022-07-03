Chef Mark Hill, the executive chef at The Albion Manor in Chicago, shares his recipe for Shortcake Sage Biscuits with Curry Chicken Gravy.

Sage Shortcake Biscuits

3c all-purpose flour

1t salt

1½T baking powder

1T sugar

4-6 sage leaves, roughly chopped

1T curry powder

2c heavy cream

Egg wash:

1 egg

1T water

Directions

In a stand mixer combine all dry ingredients, add the heavy cream mixing with the dough hook on medium for 30 seconds. The dough comes together quickly. If it’s a little dry, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of heavy cream.

Flour your workstation and work the dough by hand for 30 more seconds.

Roll to ½ inch thickness and cut your desired shape and size. This dough can be shaped and rolled again.

Make your egg wash, and brush the tops of the biscuits.

Bake 400 degrees for 20 minutes until golden brown.

Chicken Curry Gravy

Ingredients

1 pound chicken thighs

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

2T olive oil

1½T salt

1t black pepper

1 pint heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup butter, cubed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2T parsley leaves

1T garlic, granulated

1T madras curry powder (or your favorite curry powder)

Directions

Dice the chicken, and saute in the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

After five minutes add the onions continue to saute until the onions are tender.

Remove the chicken and onions from the pot, leaving the fat and liquid.

Add the butter, and when melted add the flour and make a roux. When the roux is blond, start whisking in the cream and stock.

Stir in the granulated garlic and curry powder. Simmer on low until slightly thick.

Chop parsley leaves. Before removing from the heat add the leaves to the gravy.

More information at

TheAlbionManor.com

@mark_urbanchef94