Sunday Brunch: Shakshuka alla Vodka

Jake Cohen, author of ‘Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch’ joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share a recipe for Shakshuka alla Vodka, a popular Middle Eastern breakfast dish.
Shakshuka alla Vodka
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
- 1/4 cup vodka
- 1 15 oz. can tomato puree
- 1 14.5 oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 3/4 cup full-fat sour cream
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- 6 large eggs
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- Warm pita or toasted challah for serving
Instructions:
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring often, until softened and lightly caramelized, 6-8 minutes.
- Stir in the cumin and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant, about one minute.
- Reduce the heat to medium, then add vodka, immediately followed by tomato puree and diced tomatoes.
- Bring to a light simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes.
- Stir in sour cream, then season with salt and black pepper.
- Using a wooden spoon, make six wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each well.
- Season each egg with a pinch of salt, then cover and cook until the whites are just set, about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and garnish with parsley. Serve with warm pita or toasted challah.