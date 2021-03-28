Sunday Brunch: Shakshuka alla Vodka

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jake Cohen, author of ‘Jew-ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch’ joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share a recipe for Shakshuka alla Vodka, a popular Middle Eastern breakfast dish.

Shakshuka alla Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 1 15 oz. can tomato puree
  • 1 14.5 oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup full-fat sour cream
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  • Warm pita or toasted challah for serving

Instructions:

  • In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring often, until softened and lightly caramelized, 6-8 minutes.
  • Stir in the cumin and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant, about one minute.
  • Reduce the heat to medium, then add vodka, immediately followed by tomato puree and diced tomatoes.
  • Bring to a light simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes.
  • Stir in sour cream, then season with salt and black pepper.
  • Using a wooden spoon, make six wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each well.
  • Season each egg with a pinch of salt, then cover and cook until the whites are just set, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and garnish with parsley. Serve with warm pita or toasted challah.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News