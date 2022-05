Gaynor Hall’s husband Devin Patterson stopped by with the kids for a Mother’s Day surprise during Sunday Brunch! Devin Patterson surprised Gaynor with a Rosé French 75.

The drink is made with the following ingredients:

Chandon Brut Rosé (or any dry rosé)

Gin

Lemon juice

Lemon (1)

Simple syrup

The drink can be served in champagne flutes over ice.

Here’s the moment Devin surprised Gaynor with the kids!