Sunday Brunch: Roasted Turkey from Toyin Kolawole of Iya Foods

Toyin Kolawole is the founder and CEO of Iya Foods.

She joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk turkey!

Her recipe for roasted turkey follows.

Ingredients:

1 10 lbs. turkey

1 5oz pack Iya’s Piri-Piri Seasoning

½ cup melted butter

1 – 2 apples – cut into a few pieces

Optional for extra aroma that bring everyone to the kitchen

1 tsp fresh rosemary

½ tsp sage

Prep 10 mins:

Now you have the turkey and its thawed

Empty out the middle cavity of the turkey i.e., the neck etc. – set aside because no waste, we are using it all! Then pat the bird dry with paper towel and discard



Season 10 mins:

Mix entire pack of Iya’s Piri-Piri Seasoning with melted butter, rosemary and sage

Rub turkey and completely coat everywhere with mix a couple times under the skin, around the skin (use a brush or your hands, inside the turkey

Tuck the wings underneath the turkey and place in a roasting pan – this helps your turkey come out looking ready to carve not lopsided

Let sit for about 30 mins – at this point you can already see this turkey is going to be ridiculous delicious, lets high five!



Roast – approx. 2 hrs. 30 mins:

Preheat Oven to 325 F

Cover turkey with foil and place in the middle of the oven. Roast approx. 15 mins per lbs. so for our 10 lbs. turkey – this is about 2 hrs. 30 mins or until cooked

Check turkey every 30 mins, used brush to re-brush with turkey juices in the pan

Remove foil for the last 30 mins

When turkey is cooked, remove from oven and let sit for at least 20 mins before craving.



Save the drippings/turkey juice for rice