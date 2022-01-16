Sunday Brunch: Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Chef Jennifer Welper joins WGN Weekend Morning News from the Mayo Clinic Kitchen in Rochester, Minnesota to share her recipe for roasted brussels sprouts.

Welper is the Wellness Executive Chef at the New Mayo Clinic Diet. The New Mayo Clinic Diet was just named the number one diet program in 2022 US News and World Report and was also awarded as One of the Best Diets Overall and One of the Best Diets for Diabetes.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups Brussels sprouts, cleaned and halved

1 cup Red onions, chopped to nickel size

2 tablespoons Balsamic glaze or reduced balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Olive oil

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon Black pepper

Lightly spray Olive oil pan spray

DIRECTIONS:

Fill medium pot with water about and bring to a boil.

Preheat oven to 425º and lightly spray baking sheet with oil or pan spray.

Place a steamer basket in the boiling water, add Brussels sprouts, steam for about 3-5 minutes depending on size of sprouts.

Pull steamer basket out and drain off excess water from Brussels sprouts.

In a large bowl, mix steamed Brussels sprouts, red onions, olive oil, salt and pepper. Make sure to toss well to evenly season brussels and onions.

Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until caramelized and tender.

Then drizzle balsamic glaze over roasted brussels.

Note: you can make balsamic glaze by slowly reducing 1 cup of balsamic vinegar with a tablespoon of sugar and place on simmer until the balsamic has reduced by half… meaning to about ½ cup left. This must be done slowly to create that nice flavorful glaze.