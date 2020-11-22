Sunday Brunch: Roasted Bourbon Maple Glaze Sweet Potatoes

Cedric Harden, Executive Chef at River Roast Social House, joined Sunday Brunch to share one of his favorite Thanksgiving recipes, roasted bourbon maple glaze sweet potatoes.

RECIPE:

Roasted Bourbon Maple Glaze Sweet Potatoes

2 Diced Sweet Potatoes

¼ cup canola oil

1 Tb Chopped Thyme

4oz sherry vinegar

4oz maple syrup

2oz Favorite bourbon

Salt pepper

4 oz butter

1tsp cinnamon

1 Tb brown sugar

1 Tb chopped parsley

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Step 1: Toss the diced sweet potatoes with salt, pepper, thyme and oil.

Step 2: Roast sweet potatoes in a 400*f pre heated oven for 12 mins or until tender. Cool and reserve. (have a dish already ready to go)

Step 3: In a sauté pan, heat butter until it gives off a sweet nutty smell.

Step 4: Add the roasted sweet potatoes and cook for 1 min, add the bourbon and flambé.

Step 5: Once the flames go down add the vinegar and maple syrup. Reduce liquid to a glaze.

Step 6: Add chopped parsley and a small pinch of cayenne and serve.

Step 7: Show final product