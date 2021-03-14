Sunday Brunch: Rigatoni Buttera

For this week’s Sunday Brunch, Cristiano Bassani, Head Chef at Gene & Georgetti in Chicago joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Rigatoni Buttera while promoting Chicago Restaurant Week.

Chicago Restaurant Week 2021 is scheduled to take place from Friday, March 19 to Sunday, April 4, celebrating 34 distinct Chicago neighborhoods, 33 suburban restaurants and countless opportunities to explore a new cuisine.

Rigatoni Buttera (Pasta with sausage, tomatoes, peas and parmesan)

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Rigatoni pasta

32 oz. Vodka sauce

1 lb. mild Italian sausage, cooked and sliced

4 oz. sweet peas

3 oz. grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Boil water for pasta, add salt

Once water is boiling, add pasta and cook on medium heat for about 12 minutes.

Heat up a sauce pan and add sausage, peas and vodka sauce. Bring to boil.

Once the pasta is cooked al dente, drain water and add pasta to sauce pan. Don’t worry if a little pasta water makes it into the sauce!

Add parmesan cheese and mix.

Serve and enjoy!

Gene & Georgetti is located at 500 North Franklin Street and more information about Chicago Restaurant Week can be found here.