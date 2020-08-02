Sunday Brunch: Rigatoni Arrabbiata

Chef Angelo Lollino from Masa Italian Restaurant in Elmwood Park joined Sunday Brunch to share a recipe for Rigatoni Arrabbiata.

Recipe:

Rigatoni Arrabbiata

Ingredients:

1 medium yellow onion minced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tbl diced prosciutto

1 tsp red pepper flakes + more to your taste buds

2 X 28 oz can San Marzano Tomatoes whole or other imported Italian whole tomato.

1/4 c extra virgin olive oil

3 tbl Grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 tsp butter

sea salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper

8 leaves basil torn

1 lb Rigatoni pasta

Instructions

1. In a large heavy bottom pan heat up the olive oil and sauté the onion with a pinch of sea salt until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and let it cook only for a few seconds until you can smell it- be careful not to burn the garlic.

2. In a large bowl crush the tomatoes well with your hands but leave a few smaller chunks in there. Transfer them to the pot with the onions and garlic and bring to a simmer. Add the basil and partially cover with a lid. Allow the sauce to simmer away on low flame for about 1 ½ hours. Make sure to stir often, every 10 minutes or so.

3. Turn off the flame and season to your taste with the sea salt and pepper.

4. In a large pot bring water to a boil, add salt to taste and then add Rigatoni. Cook pasta to Al dente.

5. In a large sauté pan heat up butter and sauté prosciutto and red pepper flakes. Let sauté for a couple minutes and then add 5 ladles (approximately 20 oz) of tomato sauce. Let simmer for a few minutes.

6. Drain pasta and add to sauté pan, add 2 tbl spoon of Romano cheese and mix thoroughly. Plate and sprinkle with remainder of Romano cheese.