Sunday Brunch: Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Times best-selling cookbook author Julia Turshen joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas.

Turshen is the best-selling author of ‘Now & Again’, ‘Feed the Resistance’ and ‘Small Victories’, while most recently releasing ‘Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food.’

Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

  • One 2 oz. bag of potato chips (preferably sour cream and onion flavored)
  • Two 6 oz. cans of wild pink salmon packed in water, well-drained
  • One cup of whole milk ricotta cheese
  • One tablespoon Old Bay seasoning (or one teaspoon kosher salt, sweet paprika and garlic powder)
  • One lemon
  • One tablespoon unsalted butter
  • One 10 oz. package frozen peas
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

  • Let air out of potato chip bag and crush the bag with a rolling pin or wine bottle to make fine crumbs.
  • Transfer potato chip crumbs to a large bowl and add salmon, ricotta and Old Bay.
  • Finely grate the zest from the lemon and add it to the bowl (reserve the zested lemon).
  • Stir the mixture well to combine, breaking up salmon as you mix.
  • Divide mixture into 8 equal portions and use your hands to form each into a patty. It’s helpful to divide the mixture in half and then in half again to make sure the patties are the same size.
  • Place butter into large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Once it melts and begins to bubble, place fish cakes in the skillet and cook without disturbance until bottoms are browned, in 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Use a spatula to carefully flip each one over and cook until nicely browned on the second side, another 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Transfer fish cakes to a plate and cover them with foil to keep warm.
  • Turn heat on to high and place peas, half-and-half and salt in same skillet.
  • Cook, stirring just until the peas are bright green and tender and the half-and-half has reduced slightly, about 4 minutes.
  • Transfer the peas to a serving platter and place the fish cakes on top. Cut the zested lemon into wedges and serve the wedges with the fish cakes for squeezing over. Serve immediately.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News