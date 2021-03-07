Sunday Brunch: Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas

New York Times best-selling cookbook author Julia Turshen joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas.
Turshen is the best-selling author of ‘Now & Again’, ‘Feed the Resistance’ and ‘Small Victories’, while most recently releasing ‘Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food.’
Ricotta & Potato Chip Fish Cakes with Peas (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- One 2 oz. bag of potato chips (preferably sour cream and onion flavored)
- Two 6 oz. cans of wild pink salmon packed in water, well-drained
- One cup of whole milk ricotta cheese
- One tablespoon Old Bay seasoning (or one teaspoon kosher salt, sweet paprika and garlic powder)
- One lemon
- One tablespoon unsalted butter
- One 10 oz. package frozen peas
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:
- Let air out of potato chip bag and crush the bag with a rolling pin or wine bottle to make fine crumbs.
- Transfer potato chip crumbs to a large bowl and add salmon, ricotta and Old Bay.
- Finely grate the zest from the lemon and add it to the bowl (reserve the zested lemon).
- Stir the mixture well to combine, breaking up salmon as you mix.
- Divide mixture into 8 equal portions and use your hands to form each into a patty. It’s helpful to divide the mixture in half and then in half again to make sure the patties are the same size.
- Place butter into large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once it melts and begins to bubble, place fish cakes in the skillet and cook without disturbance until bottoms are browned, in 2 to 3 minutes.
- Use a spatula to carefully flip each one over and cook until nicely browned on the second side, another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer fish cakes to a plate and cover them with foil to keep warm.
- Turn heat on to high and place peas, half-and-half and salt in same skillet.
- Cook, stirring just until the peas are bright green and tender and the half-and-half has reduced slightly, about 4 minutes.
- Transfer the peas to a serving platter and place the fish cakes on top. Cut the zested lemon into wedges and serve the wedges with the fish cakes for squeezing over. Serve immediately.