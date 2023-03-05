CHICAGO — Andrew Sikkelerus with Radio Room joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch.
Sikkelerus made fried chicken and biscuit waffles.
For the Chicken
Buttermilk Brine
- 1 oz Onion Powder
- 1 oz Garlic Powder
- 2 qts Buttermilk
- 8 oz Sambal
- 1 pkg Ranch Powder
- 2 oz Black Pepper
Whisk all ingredients together
Dredging Flour
- 4 oz Onion Powder
- 4 oz Garlic Powder
- 2 oz Paprika
- 8 oz AP Flour
- 4 oz Black Pepper
Whisk all ingredients together
For the Sausage Gravy
- 1 lb breakfast sausage, hot or mild
- 2.5 oz AP Flour 1/2 qt Whole Milk, plus more to thin if necessary
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Black Pepper
Steps
- Caramelize sausage in sauce pot breaking it up as it cooks
- Add AP Flour and incorporate well
- Slowly whisk in milk and bring to a simmer, this will thicken
- Season to taste with Salt and Pepper
To assemble dish
- Dredge buttermilk brined chicken in flour (can use breasts or thighs, I prefer thighs)
- Add to non stick pan with enough cooking oil to cover it by 1/3 (roughly 1/2 cup)
- Fry until golden brown on both sides and cooked through
- Add store bought biscuit dough to hot waffle iron and cook until golden brown and cooked through
- Add cooked “Biscuit Waffle” to plate
- Place fried chicken on top of “Biscuit Waffle”
- Drench in house made sausage gravy
- Garnish with sunny side egg and fresh herbs