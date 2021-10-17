Sunday Brunch: Pumpkin Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage

Chef Devan Rajkumar shares his recipe for Pumpkin Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage. More information on the CooksWhoFeed website

Pumpkin Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage

1 small Pumpkin for roasting or 1 cup canned Pumpkin puree

½ cup All-purpose flour

½ cup Ricotta

¼ cup Parmesan

4 cups of water, 2 tbsp pasta cooking water, reserved

Kosher Salt, to taste

Brown Butter Sage

½ cup Sage leaves, roughly torn

2 Garlic cloves, whole

1 tbsp Olive Oil

½ tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Black pepper, freshly cracked

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Cut a small pumpkin in half. Scoop seeds and pulp from the centre. Place pumpkin on a parchment lined baking sheet face down. Roast for 30-35 minutes or until pumpkin is fork tender and golden brown. Scoop cooked pumpkin and mash to form homemade pumpkin puree. For a smoother consistency use a hand blender or food processor. To skip this step use store bought pumpkin puree.

Add roasted pumpkin puree to a mixing bowl. Add flour, ricotta, parmesan and salt. Fold through to form a soft sticky dough. The dough should separate from the edges of the bowl when folded and should be able to be rolled into a shape easily. Once the desired consistency is achieved let it rest about 10 minutes.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Turn dough onto the surface and separate into four equal portions. Form into a thick log shape rolling with fingers or palms against the work surface to elongate into a thinner rope shape.

Lightly dust a sharp knife with flour and cut small bite size pieces of gnocchi. Gnocchi will expand once it is cooked in boiling water.

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Season with salt. Add gnocchi to the boiling water. When the gnocchi rises to the surface use a slotted spoon to drain and rest.

In a preheated skillet add oil, garlic, butter, salt and black pepper. Once the butter is melted and foamy add torn sage. As the butter starts to brown carefully add cooked pumpkin gnocchi with pasta water to the pan. Toss for 1 – 2 minutes.

Plate and add garlic and crispy sage as garnish. Serve warm.





