Sunday Brunch: Potatoes Anna (Pommes Anna)

Chef Christine Cushing joins WGN Morning News live from Toronto to share her recipe for Pommes Anna, a classic French dish of sliced, layered potatoes cooked in a large amount of melted butter, duck fat or olive oil.

Cushing is the host of ‘My Favourite Foods’ on YouTube, a channel with over 197,000 subscribers, in addition to judging ‘Wall of Chefs’ on Food Network Canada.

Cushing won the 2020 Taste Award for ‘Best Chef’ in a TV series for her food, travel documentary series ‘Confucius Was a Foodie’, now airing on PBS across the US and Canada and on National Geographic across the world.

Cushing is also a ‘Cooks Who Feed’ ambassador, a social enterprise working to fight hunger. The organization ethically produces handcrafted aprons and for every apron sold, 100 meals are provided to the hungry. More information can be found on their website.

Pommes Anna recipe (Serves 4):

3 Tbsp. of butter, duck fat or olive oil (45 ml)

Fresh thyme sprigs

2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced on mandolin

Salt and pepper to taste

In a crepe pan, heat butter, duck fat or olive oil and sprinkle with several sprigs of thyme leaves. Arrange thin slices of potatoes in a spiral pattern starting at outer edge of pan and working your way into the center, overlapping as you go. Fill pan completely and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brown until golden brown, approximately 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to preheated oven at 375 degrees to finish cooking potatoes. When bottom is golden brown and will release, carefully flip over to bottom as well. Cut into wedges and serve.