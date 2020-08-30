Sunday Brunch: Pork Benedict

Lindsey Anderson, the Owner of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar in Andersonville, joined Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Pork Benedict.

UVAE’S PORK BENEDICT

Milk Braised Pork

1 cup Whole peeled garlic cloves- rough chopped

2 large Yellow Onion – Chopped

1 gallon Whole Milk

20 lbs Picnic Pork Shoulder

Directions:

Quarter pork

Season with Cumin, Salt & Pepper

Brown all sides

Sauté garlic & onions in olive oil until translucent

Add pork to pan

Cover with milk

Braise covered at 350 for 30 minutes

Braise uncovered for 30 minutes

Portion into 6 ounce portions

Adobe Hollandaise

6 egg yolks

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt & pepper

Clarified butter

1 tablespoon of salsa roja *(Recipe below)

Directions:

whisk lemon juice, salt, pepper and egg yolks until smooth in metal mixing bowl

Place bowl with egg yolks over a pot of boiling water

Slowly add clarified butter, continuously whisking to keep the mixture smooth. Continue to add butter until desired consistency is reached

Remove bowl from pot

Whisk in 1 tablespoon of salsa roja at a time until desired flavor is reached

Return to boiling water if needed to thicken hollandaise

Salsa Roja

2 cup Guajillo peppers

1 cup pulla

1 cup chile de arbol

2 tsp cumin

2 bay leaves

1 onion

½ cup garlic

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp white pepper

2 Tbsp Salt

1 qt white vinegar

1 qt water

Directions:

In a large sauce pot combine all ingredients together and simmer for 20 minutes until peppers are soft. Blend ingredients together using a blender.

Plating

Top toasted English muffin with pulled braised pork

Add 2 poached eggs

Top with Adobo Hollandaise

Garnish with biased green onions