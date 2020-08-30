Sunday Brunch: Pork Benedict

Lindsey Anderson, the Owner of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar in Andersonville, joined Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Pork Benedict.
UVAE’S PORK BENEDICT
Milk Braised Pork
1 cup Whole peeled garlic cloves- rough chopped
2 large Yellow Onion – Chopped
1 gallon Whole Milk
20 lbs Picnic Pork Shoulder
Directions:
Quarter pork
Season with Cumin, Salt & Pepper
Brown all sides
Sauté garlic & onions in olive oil until translucent
Add pork to pan
Cover with milk
Braise covered at 350 for 30 minutes
Braise uncovered for 30 minutes
Portion into 6 ounce portions
Adobe Hollandaise
6 egg yolks
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt & pepper
Clarified butter
1 tablespoon of salsa roja *(Recipe below)
Directions:
whisk lemon juice, salt, pepper and egg yolks until smooth in metal mixing bowl
Place bowl with egg yolks over a pot of boiling water
Slowly add clarified butter, continuously whisking to keep the mixture smooth. Continue to add butter until desired consistency is reached
Remove bowl from pot
Whisk in 1 tablespoon of salsa roja at a time until desired flavor is reached
Return to boiling water if needed to thicken hollandaise
Salsa Roja
2 cup Guajillo peppers
1 cup pulla
1 cup chile de arbol
2 tsp cumin
2 bay leaves
1 onion
½ cup garlic
2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp white pepper
2 Tbsp Salt
1 qt white vinegar
1 qt water
Directions:
In a large sauce pot combine all ingredients together and simmer for 20 minutes until peppers are soft. Blend ingredients together using a blender.
Plating
Top toasted English muffin with pulled braised pork
Add 2 poached eggs
Top with Adobo Hollandaise
Garnish with biased green onions