Sunday Brunch: Peanut Butter and Jelly Snack Cake

Anne Bryn, author of cookbook “A New Take on Cake: 175 Beautiful, Doable, Cake Mix Recipes for Bundts, Layers, Slabs, Loaves, Cookies & More,” joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Peanut Butter and Jelly Snack Cake.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Snack Cake

INGREDIENTS

Vegetable oil spray, for misting the pan

1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow or butter cake mix

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1¼ cups (10 ounces) full-fat canned coconut milk or whole milk

½ cup creamy or chunky peanut butter

⅓ cup vegetable oil

½ cup strawberry, plum, or blackberry preserves, or grape jelly

1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F.

Mist a 13×9-inch metal baking pan with oil and set the pan aside.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the cake mix and flour.

Add the eggs, coconut milk, peanut butter, and oil.

Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended, about 30 seconds.

Stop the machine and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.

Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat until the batter is smooth, about 1 minute.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a rubber spatula.

Dollop the preserves by teaspoonfuls on top and swirl into the batter with a dinner knife.

Place the pan in the oven and bake until the cake is golden brown and the top springs back when gently pressed in the middle, 28 to 32 minutes.

Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 to 25 minutes before serving.

If desired, dust the top with confectioners’ sugar when the cake is cool to the touch.

Store, lightly covered, at room temperature for up to 5 days.