Sunday Brunch: Oven-Dried Pineapple Fried Rice

Gary Taubes, the author of 'The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating' joins WGN Weekend Morning News to discuss the recent release of the book, along with the keto diet and tips to help lose weight.

Taubes is an award-winning science and health journalist and is the cofounder and director of the Nutrition Science Initiative.