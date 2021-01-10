Sunday Brunch: Oven-Dried Pineapple Fried Rice

Vegan chef Ed Harris joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for oven-dried pineapple fried rice, as well as to promote his recent cookbook, ‘Veganish: Food You Want to Eat.’
Oven-Dried Pineapple Fried Rice:
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. Shiitake mushrooms, small dice
- 4 oz. pineapple, small dice
- 1/2 teaspoon Thai chili, minced
- 2 tbsp. red onion, minced
- 2 tbsp. scallion, white part sliced
- 16 oz. Jasmine rice, cooked
- 2 tsp. salt
- 2 tbsp. scallion, green part sliced
- 1 tbsp. cilantro, chiffonade
- 1 tbsp. Thai basil, chiffonade
- Peanut oil or vegetable oil
Directions:
For Pineapple:
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
- Peel pineapple and cut lengthwise 1/4 inch thick.
- Line a sheet tray with parchment paper, then spray with non-stick spray
- Place pineapple on lined tray and into oven at 250 degrees to dry for 30 to 50 minutes.
- Flip and rotate pineapple after 20 minutes, being careful not to burn.
- When ready, remove from oven and cool down completely.
- Cut into small pieces for rice and reserve.
For Fried Rice:
- Heat wok or sauté pan on high and add 2-3 tbsp. of oil.
- As oil starts to smoke, add shiitake, chili, onions and scallion. Sweat slightly before adding rice.
- Cook rice until incorporated with all ingredients, scraping off sides while cooking
- Season rice with salt and finish with scallion greens, pineapple, Thai basil and cilantro and remove from heat.
Chef Ed Harris was the season 4 winner of ‘Chopped’ on Food Network, and owns a consulting firm called ‘Chef Life Consulting.’