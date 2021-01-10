Sunday Brunch: Oven-Dried Pineapple Fried Rice

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vegan chef Ed Harris joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for oven-dried pineapple fried rice, as well as to promote his recent cookbook, ‘Veganish: Food You Want to Eat.’

Oven-Dried Pineapple Fried Rice:

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. Shiitake mushrooms, small dice
  • 4 oz. pineapple, small dice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Thai chili, minced
  • 2 tbsp. red onion, minced
  • 2 tbsp. scallion, white part sliced
  • 16 oz. Jasmine rice, cooked
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tbsp. scallion, green part sliced
  • 1 tbsp. cilantro, chiffonade
  • 1 tbsp. Thai basil, chiffonade
  • Peanut oil or vegetable oil

Directions:

For Pineapple:

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
  • Peel pineapple and cut lengthwise 1/4 inch thick.
  • Line a sheet tray with parchment paper, then spray with non-stick spray
  • Place pineapple on lined tray and into oven at 250 degrees to dry for 30 to 50 minutes.
  • Flip and rotate pineapple after 20 minutes, being careful not to burn.
  • When ready, remove from oven and cool down completely.
  • Cut into small pieces for rice and reserve.

For Fried Rice:

  • Heat wok or sauté pan on high and add 2-3 tbsp. of oil.
  • As oil starts to smoke, add shiitake, chili, onions and scallion. Sweat slightly before adding rice.
  • Cook rice until incorporated with all ingredients, scraping off sides while cooking
  • Season rice with salt and finish with scallion greens, pineapple, Thai basil and cilantro and remove from heat.

Chef Ed Harris was the season 4 winner of ‘Chopped’ on Food Network, and owns a consulting firm called ‘Chef Life Consulting.’

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News