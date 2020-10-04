Sunday Brunch: Orange Whipped Ricotta French Toast

Jim Torres, the co-owner of Beard & Belly In Edgewater, joined Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Orange Whipped Ricotta French Toast.

Orange Whipped Ricotta French Toast

Ingredients:

2 Cup Orange Royal

2 cup Whole Milk

½ tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

2 ea Egg

1 ea Orange Zest

2 TBS Sugar

2 ea ½” Sliced Brioche

1 Cup Ricotta Cheese

1 ea Orange(zested and juiced)

Maple Syrup

Powdered Sugar

Butter!

Method:

Put all of the Orange Royal ingredients into a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Soak the bread in the royal while heating butter in a large pan over medium heat. Carefully place the bread in the pan laying the bread away from you. Cook on medium low heat 5 minutes or longer until desired toastiness is achieved then flip and repeat.

In a medium bowl, whip the ricotta with the juice and zest of one orange then drizzle that over the perfectly toasted bread.

Dust with powdered sugar and drizzle with pure maple syrup and enjoy!