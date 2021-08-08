Sunday Brunch: Nectarine Bruschetta with Poached Eggs

Chef Rich Levy, owner of Butter and Vine Catering and Events, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Nectarine Bruschetta with Poached Egs.
Levy’s company offers restaurant-quality meals for both delivery and events, gaining traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Butter and Vine Kitchen is located at 4242 West Fullerton Avenue in Chicago.
Nectarine Bruschetta with Poached Eggs
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 4 tsp. honey
- 2 sliced nectarines
- 1/2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp. coarse black pepper
- 3/4 cup fresh mozzarella cheese
- 4 slices thick Ciabatta bread
- 2 fresh eggs
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small pot, heat water until boiling.
- Add 2 fresh eggs and let boil for 2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and set aside, leaving eggs in water.
- Mix vinegar and honey to dissolve.
- Add nectarine slices and toss to coat completely.
- Let marinate for 12 minutes.
- Add olive oil and black pepper
- Grill sliced bread and spread fresh mozzarella cheese on top.
- Add sliced nectarines and juices on top.
- Plate with 2 soft poached eggs and enjoy!