Sunday Brunch: Mother’s Day Key Lime Pie

Chicago-based baker Maya-Camille Broussard, owner of Justice of the Pies, stopped by to share her recipe for Key Lime Pie.

She is also delivering meals to health professionals at Stroger Hospital from her business.

Maya-Camille cooks the meals herself and distributes them every Sunday.

People can donate a meal at heycutiepies.com.



KEY LIME PIE RECIPE



Crust ingredients:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 TBSP unsalted butter, melted

1 TBSP light brown sugar



Filling ingredients:

28 oz sweetened condensed milk

3 large egg yolks

1 cup key lime juice



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 Degrees.

In a large bowl, combine crust ingredients and mix until the graham cracker is no longer dry. Line a 9″ pie pan with the graham cracker crust.

In a separate bowl. Mix sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks until well combined. Add key lime juice and stir until the juice is well incorporated into the mixture.

Pour filling into the pie crust. Bake for 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow it to chill in the fridge for 90 minutes before enjoying!